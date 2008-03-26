Thursday 22 December 2016    
Society - Southern Africa - Comoros - International - Panafrica - Conflicts - Governance
Comoros: Anjouan under loyalist control
Wednesday 26 March 2008
The executive assistant of the Comoros president in charge of defence, Mohamed Bacar Dossar, declared on Tuesday in Moroni that the army had the situation under control in almost the whole island of Anjouan.

Speaking in an interview with panapress, he expressed satisfaction with the military operation dubbed "Democracy in the Comoros" which began early in the morning to e vict Mohamed Bacar who had proclaimed the sovereignty of the island where he too k power.

Mr Dossar said the operation backed by a contingent of the African Union "is still unfolding without the slightest material or human damage".

He said the takeover of Mutsamudu, the capital of the island of Anjouan, went off "without major obstacles even though there was a weak resistance at the port which quickly fell under the control of the loyalists".

He announced that the troops of the Comoros and the AU were moving towards the interior of the island after taking control of the city of Domoni where the jubilant population took to the streets to greet the liberating army.

Mr Dossa also affirmed that the airport of Ouani had totally fallen under the control of loyalist soldiers.

Several sources said that Anjouanese Radio and Television (RTA) had stopped broadcasting.


Comoros
French Minsterial visit to Comoros rejected by Parliamentarians

Anjouan elections slated for June

Comoros : Ex-VP surrenders, others caught hiding in a cave

All articles related to Comoros

your opinion
your opinion

Be the first giving your opinion



 
see also



Society
The Democrat

Attorney General Abdel Meguid Mahmoud challenges Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi

Five Egyptian Coptic Christians wounded during a clash

All articles related to Society

search
 

newsletter
 

About us - Contact us / privacy policy - Partners - Advertising guide - Syndication
Site map - Text mode - Map of africa - Archives - French edition
© afrik-news.com - 2016