Africa Rice Center (WARDA) through the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture(IITA)

WARDA ACTIVELY ASSISTS AFRICAN MEMBER STATES MANAGE THE RICE CRISIS

The Africa Rice Center (WARDA) is helping its member states manage the rice crisis through a combination of short-term actions reinforced by medium- to long-term strategies supporting their domestic rice sectors.

"The rice crisis is not really a surprise for WARDA and our member states," said WARDA Director General Dr Papa Abdoulaye Seck. "The Center had not only foreseen the crisis, but also taken concrete actions to help its member states manage it."