Thursday 22 December 2016    
Society - West Africa - The Gambia - Religion - Unusual
President Jammeh distributes free sheep !
Monday 8 December 2008
 Dossier : Jammeh Yahya President of The Gambia
Gambian President Yahya Jammeh Monday distributed rams to needy Muslims across the country as part of Edi-el-adha, locally known as Tobaski.

Distributing the rams, Jammeh called on Muslims to share with their fellow Gambians who can not afford to kill a ram during the festival.

The distribution took place at the State House, where the representatives of the Banjul City Council, Kanifing Municipality, all five regions of the west African country and mosque committees were present.

Jammeh also brought 400 rams from his farm in Kanilia for sale in Abouko, the cheapest going for D3000 about US$ 150.

Many government officials bought from the president’s stock.

In the same development, the Gambia will observe the Edi-el-adha prayer on Tuesday.

The leadership of the Gambia Supreme Islamic Council has also urged those who can afford to kill rams to share with their neighbours.


