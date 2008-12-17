press releases





Gambian journalists living in fear under reign of terror

On 15 December 2008, Reporters Without Borders expressed its disgust at the obstruction and bad faith of Gambian authorities, who have allowed continuing impunity for (vs: the killers of Deyda Hydara, co-founder of the privately-owned daily "The Point", four years after his murder on 16 December 2004.









