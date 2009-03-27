Thursday 22 December 2016    
press releases

Press releases - West Africa - Mauritania - Panafrica - United States
U.S. Welcomes African Union’s Call to Action on Mauritania
Friday 27 March 2009

United States Department of State

Gordon Duguid

Acting Deputy Department Spokesman, Office of the Spokesman

BUREAU OF PUBLIC AFFAIRS

Washington, DC

March 26, 2009

The United States welcomes and supports the March 24 African Union Peace and Security Council’s reaffirmation of its decision to impose targeted sanctions on civilian and military individuals that maintain the unconstitutional status quo in Mauritania.

The coup d’etat in Mauritania has proven to be a dangerous and destabilizing precedent for the continent and we join the African Union in its rejection of unconstitutional changes in government.


Mauritania
African coalition to fight Al-Qaeda in Sahel formed

Mauritania: An African state where Blacks are "second class citizens"

Arabization and a history of Black-African marginalization in Mauritania

All articles Mauritania

your opinion
your opinion

Be the first giving your opinion



 


Press releases
Orange launches Orange Horizons to seek out new business opportunities outside its operator footprint

More than a Distributor, THEMA is THE partner when it comes to international development

MONTREAL WILL HOST ITS FIRST EVER BLACK FASHION WEEK

All press releases

search
 

newsletter
 

About us - Contact us / privacy policy - Partners - Advertising guide - Syndication
Site map - Text mode - Map of africa - Archives - French edition
© afrik-news.com - 2016