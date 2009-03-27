|
Press releases - West Africa - Mauritania - Panafrica - United States
U.S. Welcomes African Union’s Call to Action on Mauritania
United States Department of State
Gordon Duguid
Acting Deputy Department Spokesman, Office of the Spokesman
BUREAU OF PUBLIC AFFAIRS
Washington, DC
March 26, 2009
The United States welcomes and supports the March 24 African Union Peace and Security Council’s reaffirmation of its decision to impose targeted sanctions on civilian and military individuals that maintain the unconstitutional status quo in Mauritania.
The coup d’etat in Mauritania has proven to be a dangerous and destabilizing precedent for the continent and we join the African Union in its rejection of unconstitutional changes in government.
|
|