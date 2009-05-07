3 African Presidents to pay for their ill-gotten wealth

Heads of Gabon, Congo, E. Guinea to face French court

The doyen of judges in the financial hub of Paris, Françoise Desset, has ordered a judicial inquiry into the luxury property bought by three African heads of state in France. She concluded that a complaint launched by Transparency International (TI) last December, was admissible. The Paris prosecutor, who announced in early April that he would oppose such a decision, has four days left to file an appeal. For TI, this victory marks an important step.









