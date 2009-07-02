Congo-Brazzaville: Fear of civil unrest ahead of elections

Fraud hangs in the air even before elections are held

With two weeks to presidential elections in Congo-Brazzaville, fear of civil unrest and societal breakdown has gripped the country’s population as opposition political factions prepare to dispute electoral results in anticipation of poll fraud as there is little faith in the country’s polling system.









your opinion your opinion

Be the first giving your opinion



