Congo elections: Denis Sassou Nguesso, wins by a "controversial" landslide

Another seven year term for Congolese president

Provisional results of the July 12 Congolese presidential elections were made public Wednesday. Denis Sassou Nguesso, outgoing head of state won by a landslide, with 78.61% of the total votes cast. Mathias Dzone, a radical opposition leader who is also considered as Sassou Nguesso’s main rival, gained only 2.30% of the total votes cast, according to figures announced by the Ministry of Territorial Administration.









