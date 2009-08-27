Madagascar: Who will head the transition government?

Disagreement on key positions have led to a deadlock

The current strong man of Madagascar, Andry Rajoelina, alongside three former presidents of Madagascar, Marc Ravalomanana, Didier Ratsiraka and Albert Zafy met Wednesday in Maputo, Mozambique for the second consecutive day to find an agreement to the political quagmire that has crippled their country since the beginning of the year, but failed to agree on the distribution of key positions within an eventual transitional government.









