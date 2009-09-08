Growing climate related disasters in Africa justify Meles Zenawi’s threats

A cycle of floods and droughts are lessening Africa’s chances of survival

Over 70 people have been killed and about 430 000 others displaced from their homes after several weeks of torrential rains. The UN fears a looming humanitarian catastrophe. African leaders believe that this unusual outburst of nature is linked to the effect of greenhouse gas emissions, blamed for global warming, and are demanding compensation from rich countries, the principal polluters. Africa, the hardest hit by the consequences of climate change, has contributed little to this phenomenon. This issue will be raised by the Ethiopian Prime Minister, Meles Zenawi, at the global environmental summit scheduled to take place in Copenhagen at the end of the year.









