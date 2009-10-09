press releases





Sychelles to join 28 countries for Indian ocean-wide tsunami drill set for 14th october 2009

Seychelles will join over 28 other countries around the Indian Ocean Rim as a participant in a mock tsunami scenario during 14 October 2009. The purpose of this Indian Ocean-wide exercise is to increase preparedness, test warning systems, evaluate response capabilities in each country and improve coordination throughout the region.





