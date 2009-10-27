Sierra Leone: UN-backed Court Closed after administering Civil War justice

Leaders of the major warring faction during the Sierra Leonean civil war have been handed lengthy jail sentences, bringing a seven year trial of the perpetrators of the ethnic/resource-driven conflict to an end. A feeling of international justice is expressed all around the capital city of Freetown as the UN-backed court closed the books on the Sierra Leonean war.









your opinion your opinion

Be the first giving your opinion



