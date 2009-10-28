Angolagate: Top French officials jailed over Angola arms deal scandal

Tuesday’s verdict in the Angolagate case rocked the foundations of Paris. Angolagate, deemed as one of the most publicised political scandals, saw the inolvement of a number of high level personalities, including top French officials, in secret arms sale to the Angolan government during the 90’s. The 6-year prison terms slapped on Pierre-Joseph Falcone and Arcadi Gaydamak, have been deemed as severe. Pasqua and Marchiani also received prison sentences. Jean-Christophe Mitterrand and Paul-Loup Sulitzer, on the other hand, received suspended sentences, while Jacques Attali and Georges Fenech were cleared.









your opinion your opinion

Be the first giving your opinion



