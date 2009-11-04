Africa-Asia cooperation goes medical: Sierra Leone goes online with India

Ethiopia, Senegal, Nigeria and Ghana are also connected with India

The ongoing process by which regional economies, societies, and cultures have become integrated through a globe-spanning network of communication and exchange, is taking a new twist in Sierra Leone as doctors will now be able to send X-rays and other data for analysis in better-equipped hospitals in India.









