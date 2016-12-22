Air-Namibia commences direct flights from Accra, Ghana

Air Namibia-Ghana, has commenced direct flights from Accra to Johannesburg, South Africa and Windhoek, Namibia.

The flights, the first of which commenced on Saturday, November 21, 2009, would fly five times a week.

Dedicating a town office for Air Namibia in Accra on Sunday, Mr Joseph Shipepe, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Airline, said a study conducted by the airline revealed great potential in the Accra-Johannesburg route.

"We look at it not only in terms of business but also, re-visiting the long standing friendship between Ghana and Namibia," he said.

He said flights also served as a means of integrating the West African and South African regions.