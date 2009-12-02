Equatorial Guinea: Teodoro Obiang Nguema’s property

Although definite results were not expected until December 7, the Equatoguinean Interior Ministry announced Tuesday that interim results, given earlier, were almost final. And rightly so. Currently ahead, with more than 95 per cent of the votes cast, Teodoro Obiang Nguema is assured of an uninterrupted absolute control of Equatorial Guinea since 1979. This oil rich and relatively minute strips of land, 28,051 square km, is the bellwether of endemic institutional corruption, ahead of many corrupt countries in the Central African region.









your opinion your opinion

Be the first giving your opinion



