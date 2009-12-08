Al Quaeda in the Islamic Maghreb gaining ground

The Al Qaeda terrorist group in Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) Tuesday claimed responsibility for the abduction of a French and three Spanish nationals, respectively kidnapped in Mali and Mauritania late November, in an audio message sent to the Al Jazeera television network. This claim confirms the suspicions of many observers and embellishes the idea that AQIM is gaining ground in the Sahel.











