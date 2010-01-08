|
New Permanent Representative of Equatorial Guinea Presents Credentials to UN Secretary-General
Anatolio Ndong Mba, the new Permanent Representative of Equatorial Guinea to the United Nations, today presented his credentials to UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon.
Prior to his appointment, Mr. Ndong Mba was a consultant with the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), serving as the agency’s representative in Djibouti from November 2008 to February 2009.
Between 2004 and 2008, he served as FAO representative in Angola and Sao Tome and Principe, resident in Luanda, serving also as Acting United Nations Resident Coordinator from March 2007 to July 2008, when he retired from the agency.
From 2001 to 2004, Mr. Ndong Mba was Deputy Regional Representative of FAO for Africa and Representative in Ghana, having previously served as Representative in Guinea-Bissau between 1997 and 2001
Mr. Ndong Mba’s extensive ministerial experience included terms as Minister of State for Fisheries and Forestry (1996-1997); Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance and Equatorial Guinea Governor at the International Monetary Fund (1994-1996); Minister of State for Planning and International Cooperation and Equatorial Guinea Governor to the World Bank (1992-1994); and Minister for Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Forestry (1989-1992).
In his previous Government service, he was Secretary-General in the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (1986-1989); Chief of Staff of the Planning, Research and Monitoring Project in the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Forestry (1984-1986); Secretary-General in the same Ministry (1982-1984); and Director General of Livestock (1981-1982).
Mr. Ndong Mba holds a Bachelor of Science in agro-livestock from Zagazig University in Egypt, as well as diplomas in animal production and rural credit.
Born in Equatorial Guinea on 3 July 1946, he is married and the father of a large family.
Source: UNITED NATIONS - Protocol and Liaison Service
