CAN 2010: Togo under shock

The atmosphere in Lomé, the Togolese capital, is morose. Two Togolese were killed after an attack on a bus carrying the national team by rebels of the Front for the Liberation of the Enclave of Cabinda (FLEC), last Friday. The bus was sprayed with bullets as it crossed the border between Democratic Republic of Congo and Angola, host country of the 2010 African Cup of Nations (CAN-2010). The government has decided to cancel the Hawks’ participation in the games and called them back to Togo where a three day national mourning will be observed, starting Monday.













