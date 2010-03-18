|
Press releases - West Africa - The Gambia - Panafrica - Governance
African governance architecture meeting adopts way forward
The Meeting on the African Governance Architecture which was being held in Banjul, The Gambia, from the 15th of March, ended today with the participants adopting report and the framework on the African Governance Architecture. The meeting also agreed that an African Governance Platform should be set up.
Regarding the way forward, the following will constitute the tentative guiding action-plan: appointment of focal points from all core institutions and communication with the African Union Commission (AUC); development and circulation of the rules of procedure by the AUC; adoption of rules of procedure and launch of the platform by the core institutions; develop a communication and popularization strategy on the AGA concept.
The objectives of the African Governance Architecture (AGA) include: a) formalizing, consolidating and promoting closer cooperation between AU Organs and other stakeholders, b) establishing a coordinating mechanism of regional and continental efforts for the internalization and implementation of the African Governance Agenda, and c) enhancing the capacity of AU Organs and institutions in the promotion, evaluation and monitoring of governance trends.
The AGA consists of three pillars: (i) a vision (supported by norms, values and agendas); (ii) a set of governance institutions and actors; and (iii) processes/interactions to promote convergence between the norms and synergies between the actors.
The technical meeting concluded that an African Governance Platform should be set up as a coordinating arm to strengthen the overall AGA. Operating as an informal space for joint action, its overall aim is to provide a flexible tool to enable/enhance the processes of coordination and complementarity among governance actors.
The five specific objectives of the Platform should be to organise a systematic exchange of information and good practices; to improve dialogue between governance actors with a view to promote synergies, joint action and greater impact; to elaborate joint agendas; to increase Africa’s capacity to speak with one voice and to monitor effective implementation, progress achieved and compliance
Addressing the closing ceremony today, Dr Mamadou Dia of the Political Affairs Department of the African Union assured the meeting that the AUC will continue to work with all partners as it seeks to fulfill the requirements of the AUC strategic plan 2009-2013, that calls for establishment of an appropriate architecture for the promotion of good governance.
The meeting was attended by African Union Organs, civil society organisations, Regional Economic Communities, as well as representatives of partner organizations.
Tomorrow, 18th March, the African Union will begin a technical meeting with African Regional Economic Communities, AU organs, experts and stakeholders on the African Charter on Democracy, elections and governance, at the Senegambia Hotel, Banjul, Gambia, starting at 09:30. The opening session of the meeting will be addressed by H.E Mrs. Julia Dolly Joiner, Commissioner for Political Affairs at the African Union Commission, who is also a Gambian national.
Source: African Union Commission (AUC)
|
|