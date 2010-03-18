press releases





Statement at the Conclusion of an IMF Staff Mission to Chad

An International Monetary Fund (IMF) staff mission led by Mr. Christian Josz visited the Republic of Chad during March 4-17, 2010 to conduct discussions for the 2010 Article IV Consultation and to hold discussions on a possible Staff Monitored Program for Chad. The mission held constructive discussions with Prime Minister Emmanuel Nadingar, Finance Minister Gata Ngoulou, Infrastructure Minister Adoum Younousmi, and other senior officials. The mission also met representatives of the private sector, trade unions, civil society, and the donor community.









