Madagascar: Andry Rajoelina won’t budge

A year after grabbing power in Madagascar, Andry Rajoelina remains adamant. Despite African Union (AU) sanctions, announced Wednesday, and an opposition demonstration in Antananarivo, the Malagasy transitional president, who disregarded power-sharing agreements signed with a representation of the Madagascar political sphere, won’t budge. To consolidate his power, the former mayor is seeking to hold elections in the soonest time possible.









