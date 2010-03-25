|
Djibouti: UNAMID Chief meets Djibouti President, who pledged support for peace in Darfur
The African Union United Nations Special Representative (JSR) for Darfur, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, accompanied by a high level delegation including Deputy JSR for Operations and Management Mohammed Yonis, today concluded a two-day visit to Djibouti, where he was received by President Ismaïl Omar Guelleh, and members of his cabinet.
The JSR briefed President Guelleh on recent developments in Darfur, as well as on the International Donors Conference on Reconstruction and Development recently held in Cairo. He stressed the importance of early recovery and development, which go hand in hand with enhancing security and pushing forward the peace process.
Professor Gambari took the opportunity to commend "the important role of President Guelleh to promote peace and development not only in Djibouti, but also in all member states of the Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD) sub-region."
For his part, President Guelleh assured the JSR that his country would "continue these efforts in achieving all inclusive and comprehensive peace in Darfur." He stated that, "we will be at your side in this very challenging job."
The JSR pointed out the strengthened role of the UN Country Team (UNCT) in Djibouti, and the President paid tribute to the good work being done by the UNCT to support the Government in promoting development in his country.
Professor Gambari also met with Djibouti’s Prime Minister Dileita Mohamed Dileita, at the Presidential Office, the Minister Delegate for International Cooperation, Mr. Ahmed Ali Silay, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, as well as the members of the diplomatic community, briefing them on the activities and priorities of the Mission.
Source: United Nations - African Union Mission in Darfur (UNAMID)
