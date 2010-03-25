press releases





Djibouti: UNAMID Chief meets Djibouti President, who pledged support for peace in Darfur

The African Union United Nations Special Representative (JSR) for Darfur, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, accompanied by a high level delegation including Deputy JSR for Operations and Management Mohammed Yonis, today concluded a two-day visit to Djibouti, where he was received by President Ismaïl Omar Guelleh, and members of his cabinet.









