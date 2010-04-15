Madagascar: Andry Rajoelina ready to share power?

Rajoelina seems to have recovered from his bout of stubbornness after assuring Malagasies, in a televised debate, Wednesday, of his intention to adhere to a new road-map towards the establishment of an all-hands-on-deck coalition government. He is expected to meet with his rival, the ousted President Marc Ravalomanana on April 24 in South Africa.









