UN Police Commissioner extols community-police relations, hands over three new police stations to Liberia National Police

The United Nations Mission in Liberia (UNMIL) through its Police Commissioner, Mr. Gautam Sawang, yesterday handed over three newly constructed police stations to the Liberia National Police (LNP) to help it fight and prevent crime. UNMIL Quick Impact Projects programme provided funding for the police stations which are located in Monrovia suburbs of Pipeline, Caldwell and part of central Monrovia.









