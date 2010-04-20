press releases





Liberia: IFC Helps Liberia Select Partner to Improve and Expand Electricity Services

Partnership expected to connect thousands of new customers to the grid

IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, has announced that Liberia has selected Canada’s Manitoba Hydro International (MHI) Ltd. for a five-year management contract to help rebuild and improve electricity services in Monrovia and to connect at least 30,000 new customers in the city.









