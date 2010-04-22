press releases





Global Witness welcomes Dutch court decision to retry timber baron Guus Kouwenhoven for crimes committed during Liberian war

The Dutch Supreme Court has overturned a 2008 ruling by the Court of Appeal which cleared businessman Guus Kouwenhoven of charges of involvement in illegal arms deals and war crimes during the civil war in Liberia between 2000 and 2003. The Court of Appeal will now have to re-examine the case and bring a new judgment.









your opinion your opinion

Be the first giving your opinion



