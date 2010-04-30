press releases





Boeing, TAAG Linhas Aereas de Angola Announce Order for Two 777-300ERs

Order includes purchase rights for two additional 777-300ERs

Boeing (NYSE:BA) and Angola’s TAAG Linhas Aereas de Angola (Angola Airlines) today announced the airline ordered two 777-300ERs (Extended Range) in a deal that also includes purchase rights for two additional 777-300ER jetliners.









