Boeing, TAAG Linhas Aereas de Angola Announce Order for Two 777-300ERs
Order includes purchase rights for two additional 777-300ERs
Boeing (NYSE:BA) and Angola’s TAAG Linhas Aereas de Angola (Angola Airlines) today announced the airline ordered two 777-300ERs (Extended Range) in a deal that also includes purchase rights for two additional 777-300ER jetliners.
Angola Minister of Transports Dr. Augusto da Silva Tomas and TAAG Chairman Dr. Pimentel Araujo joined several senior U.S. government and Boeing officials to celebrate the order at the Corporate Council on Africa U.S.-Africa Infrastructure Conference in Washington, D.C.
The two 777-300ERs are valued at approximately $544 million at list prices. The order originally was posted as unidentified on Boeing’s Orders & Deliveries Web site in 2009.
TAAG, the flag carrier for Angola, will use the airplanes for route expansion to additional European destinations. TAAG currently flies Boeing 777-200ERs 10 times weekly from Luanda, Angola, to Lisbon, twice weekly to Beijing via Dubai and four times weekly to Rio de Janeiro.
"The efficiency, reliability and popularity of the 777 family will contribute to TAAG re-establishing itself as one of Africa’s premier airlines," said Marlin Dailey, vice president, Sales, Boeing Commercial Airplanes. "With this purchase Boeing recognizes TAAG’s continuing commitment to our products and services as an all-Boeing carrier, and we honor that commitment. We look forward to continue working together with TAAG as a long-term, trusted partner."
"The Boeing 777-300ER is recognized by airlines and passengers alike as the No. 1 choice for long-distance travel. These two 777s will add to our current fleet of 777s so that we can expand our premium service offerings to Europe." Dr. Araujo said.
U.S. Government officials present included John D. Porcari, deputy secretary, Department of Transportation and Fred Hochberg, chairman and president of the Export-Import Bank of the United States.
The Boeing 777-300ER is 19 percent lighter than its closest competitor, greatly reducing its fuel requirement. It produces 22 percent less carbon dioxide per seat and costs 20 percent less to operate per seat. The airplane can seat up to 365 passengers in a three-class configuration and has a maximum range of 7,930 nautical miles (14,685 km). The 777 family is the world’s most successful twin-engine, twin-aisle airplane. Sixty customers around the world have ordered more than 1,100 777s.
Source: Boeing
