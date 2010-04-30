press releases





South Africa reaffirms solidarity with Western Sahara

South African ambassador to Algeria today reaffirmed South Africa’s solidarity with the struggle of the Saharawi people for self determination. Speaking at the opening ceremony of the Sahara International Film Festival held in Dakhla, refugee camp in the Algerian desert, Kaya Somgqueza, Charge d’Affaires for the South African government in South Africa said that "President Zuma and all the people in South Africa believe that we cannot regard the continent of Africa as free until Western Sahara is liberated."









