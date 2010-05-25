Madagascar: Andry Rajoelina handpicks his new ministers

Andry Rajoelina, President of the Malagasy High Transitional Authority (HAT), partially reshuffled his government on Monday, bringing in ten new ministers, including five military men, while letting go of some of the older ministers. According to him, the new government formation will lead the country to elections scheduled to take place later this year. Denouncing the decision, the opposition argue that Mr. Rajoelina acted unilaterally.











