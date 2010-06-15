press releases





EAC- EC economic partnership agreement negotiations held in Dar Es Salaam

Both Parties agree to accelerate negotiations and reach an agreement by the end of November 2010

The third negotiations session between the East African Community (EAC) Partner States and the European Commission (EC) on the Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) ended today at the Mlimani City Conference Centre in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania to consider outstanding issues in the Framework Agreement.









