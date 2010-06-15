press releases





Statement at the Conclusion of an IMF Mission to Botswana

An International Monetary Fund mission visited Gaborone during June 1-14, 2010 to conduct the Article IV Consultation with Botswana. The mission’s work focused on reviewing recent economic developments and prospects and policies to ensure continued economic stability and growth. The mission met with Minister of Finance and Development, the Honourable O. Kenneth Matambo; Bank of Botswana Governor, Linah K. Mohohlo; senior government officials, development partners, the private sector, and representatives of trade unions and civil society.









