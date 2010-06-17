press releases





MF Executive Board Approves US$109 Million ECF for Benin

The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) today approved a new three-year arrangement under the Extended Credit Facility (ECF) for a total amount equivalent to SDR 74.28 million (about US$109 million). The approval will enable the first disbursement of an amount equivalent to SDR 10.62 million (about US$15.6 million).









