Thursday 22 December 2016    
press releases

Press releases - West Africa - Ghana - Senegal - Togo - United States - History - Travel - Culture
West African Heritage & History Explored on Crystal Voyage
Friday 18 June 2010
As cultural and heritage tours become increasingly popular in West Africa, luxury specialist Crystal Cruises has set more than a dozen shoreside options in Senegal, Ghana, Togo and Principe for Crystal Serenity’s "African Adventurer" voyage departing Cape Town April 17, 2011.

With its return to West Africa for the first time since 2001, Crystal is offering guests opportunities to explore the culture, art, nature and, of course, the slave trade that dominated the region for centuries. Showcasing authentic West African life, past and present, the excursions highlight traditions from voodoo to agriculture, plus the dense rainforests and European influences throughout the area.

"West Africa offers extraordinary and truly unique encounters, with a remarkable balance between its dark history in the slave trade and the warm, welcoming people eager to share their culture with travelers," says John Stoll, vice president, land and port operations.

Along with a new excursion from Cape Town, South Africa to Robben Island, where Nelson Mandela was imprisoned, adventures ashore in West Africa include:

Dakar, Senegal - Goree Slave Island, a World Heritage Site and epicenter of the slave trade;

Dakar, Senegal - Lake Retba, known as "Pink Lake" due to the distinct hue of the water; visit to the surrounding villages of lake’s salt harvesters;

Lome, Togo - Traditional voodoo ceremony in the village of Sanguera and a visit to the market locals frequent for items thought to ward off evil; and

Takadori, Ghana - Kakum National Park, a dense rainforest with breathtaking indigenous plants and creatures, and a 100-foot-high canopy walkway.

Part of Crystal Serenity’s epic World Cruise, the 21-day voyage visits Cape Town, South Africa; Walvis Bay, Namibia; Bom Bom Island, Principe; Lome, Togo; Takoradi, Ghana; Dakar, Senegal; and Lisbon, Portugal en route to London.

For bookings made by September 30, 2010, per person, promotional Two-for-One cruise fares start at $9,925 (double occupancy), and include $1,000 ’All Inclusive - As You Wish’ shipboard credits, complimentary air transportation from many North American gateways (or $1,400 cruise-only credit), plus 20% savings on virtually any 2011 or 2012 cruise. Guests paying in full six months in advance save an additional 2.5%.

For more information or Crystal reservations, contact a travel agent, call 888-799-4625, or visit www.crystalcruises.com.

Source: Crystal Cruises


Ghana
Argentina delegation talk over warship being detained outside Ghana

Political leader Nana Konadu Agyemang promise to transform Ghana

Ghana charges Justin Kone Katinan Gbagbo’s spokeman with murder

All articles Ghana

your opinion
your opinion

Be the first giving your opinion



 
see also



Press releases
Orange launches Orange Horizons to seek out new business opportunities outside its operator footprint

More than a Distributor, THEMA is THE partner when it comes to international development

MONTREAL WILL HOST ITS FIRST EVER BLACK FASHION WEEK

All press releases

search
 

newsletter
 

About us - Contact us / privacy policy - Partners - Advertising guide - Syndication
Site map - Text mode - Map of africa - Archives - French edition
© afrik-news.com - 2016