African countries’ reluctance to ratify Kampala Declaration questioned

Ethopia, Somalia, Rwanda, Burundi, Kenya, DRC, Eritrea... are yet to sign

Uganda government has expressed its unhappiness towards African countries over delays in the ratification of the Kampala Declaration, which aims at ensuring that African states partner in offering protection to victims of forced displacement and the reconstruction of communities emerging from conflicts.









