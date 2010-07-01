press releases





IMF and World Bank Announce US$4.6 Billion Debt Relief for Liberia

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank’s International Development Association (IDA) have decided to support US$4.6 billion of debt relief for Liberia, of which US$1.5 billion is to be delivered by multilateral creditors and the remainder by bilateral and commercial creditors. 1 This was made possible in part by the exceptional efforts of members of the international community to finance debt relief for Liberia.









