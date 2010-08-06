Thursday 22 December 2016    
Tanzania police recover bodies from Lake Victoria boat accident
Friday 6 August 2010 / by Geof Magga
20 people have been rescued after a boat carrying 40 Tanzanian students, aged between 5 and 16 years, capsized on lake Victoria. The rest are feared dead.

"The boat capsized yesterday (Thursday) in lake Victoria. It was carrying 40 school children to a school on an island when it capsized. We are still looking for the bodies," Tanzania police commander, Sayomon Siro said on phone.

Tanzanian Police on Friday evening said the only 7 bodies had been recovered. Police, army and volunteers are still searching for the 13 other bodies.

Boat accidents are common in lake Victoria which is shared by three east African countries namely Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania.

Last month 10 Ugandans died when a boat capsized on their side of the lake.

Again this week, 40 Ugandans including students died on lake Albert when a boat capsized.

The cause of accidents is usually overloading and heavy winds which are common in this period of the year.


