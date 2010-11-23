African stocks triple on international exchanges

NYSE Euronext Inc. — the home of the New York Stock Exchange and other exchanges — has seen a threefold increase in the trading of African stocks on its exchanges over the past five years and a doubling of exchange traded funds focused on Africa in the past 12 to 18 months. Altogether, these increases stand as clear evidence of a “strong and growing focus” on doing business in Africa.













