Thursday 22 December 2016    
Health corner - West Africa - Senegal - Health - Humanitarian
Africans start winning the battle against malaria
Wednesday 19 January 2011 / by Destination Santé
In Senegal, more than eight homes out of ten now have at least one insecticide-treated mosquito net. This is proof that efforts invested during the last five years in the battle against malaria are beginning to pay off.

In fact, in this West African country, the number of cases of malaria fell by 41% between 2008 and 2009, dropping from 300,000 to 179,000. And infant mortality fell by 30% between 2005 and early 2009.

These spectacular results have been achieved thanks to strategies put in place by the Roll Back Malaria global plan to combat this disease. More than six million insecticide-treated mosquito nets were distributed between 2005 and 2010, and preventive treatment for pregnant women was also established. All these measures have now paid off.


Senegal
New-York Forum Africa: going forward

Muslim protest violently in Dakar

Senegal: political setback for Macky Sall, the Senate will not be deleted for the moment

All articles related to Senegal

your opinion
your opinion

Be the first giving your opinion



 
see also



Health corner
South Africa: 40 years sentence, the heavy price for a rhinoceros’ horn trader!

OTAN accused of migrants Death

South Africa: an eye on Jacob Zuma!

All articles related to Health corner

search
 

newsletter
 

About us - Contact us / privacy policy - Partners - Advertising guide - Syndication
Site map - Text mode - Map of africa - Archives - French edition
© afrik-news.com - 2016