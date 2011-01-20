New President makes promises: Tunisians want more

Acting Tunisian president, Fouad Mebazaa, has agreed to fulfill promises to break with the past, including a complete withdrawal of Ben Ali’s party, Rassemblement Constitutionnel Démocratique (RCD) from the interim government. But besides proof, Tunisians are asking for more. Both the acting President and Prime Minister were members of RCD.









your opinion your opinion

Be the first giving your opinion



