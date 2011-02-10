North Africa: Child soldier recruitment still rampant

The recruitment of children into militia groups is still a concern in northern Africa as recruiters use child soldiers already in their ranks to lure new recruits with money, clothes and cigarettes. The revelation, made by Amnesty International, also highlights the role of family or ethnic loyalties in the recruitment process. Countries like Sudan and Chad were especially identified as nations where the recruitment of infants into governmental and rebellious brigades is still rampant.









your opinion your opinion

Be the first giving your opinion



