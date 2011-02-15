Egypt and Tunisia: Economic turmoil after revolution?

Shortly after revolting against their autocratic leaders, Tunisians and Egyptians are droning in the aftermath of their uprisings. The political uncertainty in Tunisia after the ousting of President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali has forced many Tunisians to flee across the Mediterranean. Across the border, Egyptians are belligerent about their wages and have begun to protest against the current military authority.









