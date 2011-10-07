Wangari Maathai, the woman of trees, dies

By Kingsley Ighobor

Kenya’s Wangari Muta Maathai, the 2004 Nobel Peace Prize winner, environmentalist and human rights activist, died 25 September at age 71. A mother of three, she devoted her life to promoting the environment and democracy.

Wangari Maathai: A pioneer in linking environmental protection with human rights.

