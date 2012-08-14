press releases





Airtel unveils Pan-African Rising Stars Championship

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 13, 2012/African Press Organization (APO). Over 400 Boys and Girls to participate in the inaugural Pan-African tournament. Draw and fixtures for the exciting under-17 tourney to be released on the 15th of August 2012. Winners of Championship to receive a wild card invitation to the Arsenal, Manchester United soccer clinics.

Distributed by the African Press Organization on behalf of Bharti Airtel Limited.









your opinion your opinion

Be the first giving your opinion



