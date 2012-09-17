Thursday 22 December 2016    
Society - West Africa - Senegal - Politics
Senegal: political setback for Macky Sall, the Senate will not be deleted for the moment
Monday 17 September 2012
Senegalese Democratic Party (PDS), the former ruling party of President Abdoulaye Wade just illustrate by using its majority to reject the bill on the abolition of the Senate and the Vice-President. A setback for the current regime Macky Sall who is desperate to remove the upper chamber.

Thursday night, the Senate president Pape Diop announced the rejection of the draft law abolishing the Senate Judiciary Committee of the Upper House. But Pape Diop, who was received by the Head of State, with a view to express his desire to join the proposed dissolution of the Senate, believes that this is not a losing battle because if the vote in plenary favor of the text, the rejection of the law commission remain without effect. This Friday, the president Pape Diop, also the leader of dissident PDS, suffered a reversal of fortune, in fact, on the one hundred senators that has the upper chamber, 44 voted against the project, 28 senators in favor suppression and two abstained.

The president Pape Diop did not however appreciate the behavior of his colleagues who were opposed to this law "when the nation needs us, we must put aside our partisan positions to try to resolve this crisis caused flooding" advises Mr. Diop.


Senegal
New-York Forum Africa: going forward

Muslim protest violently in Dakar

Youssou Ndour: Live!

All articles related to Senegal

your opinion
your opinion

Be the first giving your opinion



 
see also



Society
The Democrat

Attorney General Abdel Meguid Mahmoud challenges Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi

Five Egyptian Coptic Christians wounded during a clash

All articles related to Society

search
 

newsletter
 

About us - Contact us / privacy policy - Partners - Advertising guide - Syndication
Site map - Text mode - Map of africa - Archives - French edition
© afrik-news.com - 2016