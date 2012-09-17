Senegal: political setback for Macky Sall, the Senate will not be deleted for the moment

Senegalese Democratic Party (PDS), the former ruling party of President Abdoulaye Wade just illustrate by using its majority to reject the bill on the abolition of the Senate and the Vice-President. A setback for the current regime Macky Sall who is desperate to remove the upper chamber.









