Senegalese Democratic Party (PDS), the former ruling party of President Abdoulaye Wade just illustrate by using its majority to reject the bill on the abolition of the Senate and the Vice-President. A setback for the current regime Macky Sall who is desperate to remove the upper chamber.
Thursday night, the Senate president Pape Diop announced the rejection of the draft law abolishing the Senate Judiciary Committee of the Upper House. But Pape Diop, who was received by the Head of State, with a view to express his desire to join the proposed dissolution of the Senate, believes that this is not a losing battle because if the vote in plenary favor of the text, the rejection of the law commission remain without effect. This Friday, the president Pape Diop, also the leader of dissident PDS, suffered a reversal of fortune, in fact, on the one hundred senators that has the upper chamber, 44 voted against the project, 28 senators in favor suppression and two abstained.
The president Pape Diop did not however appreciate the behavior of his colleagues who were opposed to this law "when the nation needs us, we must put aside our partisan positions to try to resolve this crisis caused flooding" advises Mr. Diop.