|
Society
- France
- Togo
- Justice
International fraud: Le Floch-Prigent charged in Togo
After passing in front of a togolese judge Le Floch-Prigent was accused for complicity in fraud. The former president of Elf is accused of international fraud for about $ 48 million extorted from the Emirati Al Abbas Youssef. This case also involves the wealthy togolese businessman Sow Bertin Agba and former Minister Pascal Bodjona
Togolese justice has pronounced the accusation. Arrested this Saturday at the airport in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, where he was preparing to return to Paris, Le Floch-Prigent was then extradited to Togo to be heard in a case of international fraud. The former Elf president has been indicted for complicity in fraud, according to his lawyer barrister Rustico Lawson-Bankou.
Le Floch-Prigent was arrested after the international arrest warrant issued by the Togolese justice against him in order to hear him about the case of international fraud involving the wealthy togoleese businessman Sow Bertin Agba and the former Minister Pascal Bodjona who are also under arrest in Togo.
Former president of Elf was accused of the fraud in which the victim would be the Emirati Al Youssef Abbas who complained of having been swindled by the Togolese businessman Sow Bertin Agba, that have caused a loss estimated at $ 48 million. It is a similar case to "the Nigerian scams."
Came especially in Lomé, the Togolese capital, for that matter, Mr. Al Youssef filed a complaint against former Togolese Minister of Territorial Administration, Pascal Bodjona. This last was arrested on September 1 at his home and charged by the judge for complicity in fraud and placed in custody on Tuesday.
September 2, Mr. Youssef Al had told the press that accused Le Floch-Prigent, his advisor for a long time. Arrived at the airport in Lomé this Saturday, September 15 at 21:30, Le Floch-Prigent was transferred to the premises of the National Police. The former head of Elf was heard Monday by the Togolese justice. On his arrival at court, he had made no statement. His lawyer had just assured that it "has not been abused."
|
|