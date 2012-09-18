International fraud: Le Floch-Prigent charged in Togo

After passing in front of a togolese judge Le Floch-Prigent was accused for complicity in fraud. The former president of Elf is accused of international fraud for about $ 48 million extorted from the Emirati Al Abbas Youssef. This case also involves the wealthy togolese businessman Sow Bertin Agba and former Minister Pascal Bodjona









