Thursday 22 December 2016    
Sports - North Africa - Algeria - Cameroon - Panafrica - Athletics - Football - Sport competitions
The performance of africans on european champions league day 1
Wednesday 19 September 2012 / by Christophe lele
The European Champions league resumed on tuesday with his first day. As usual many African were concerned . Afrik-news.com analyses their game and give marks according to their respective clubs.

The European team which crystallized attention this tuesdy was Montpellier Hérault. with many african such as international the Cameroonian Henri Bedimo, Moroccan Younes Belhanda to mention only them. Montpellier faced arsenal of the Ivorian Gervinho who started the encounter on the bench. Montpellier lost 2 -1 . PSG of Siaka Tiene left on the bench, has succeeded in winning its entry 4 goals to 1 at Dynamo Kiev’s of the nigerian Taye Taiwo . Manchester city of Yaya Toure was beaten by Real de Madrid. (3-2). The cameroonian Idriss Kameni (on the bench) assists at the victory of his club, Malaga (3-0) facing the Zenith St Petersburg.

- Score out of 10

Yaya Toure (8): Located behind Carlos Tevez at the forefront of the attack of Manchester City’s the Ivory Coast international has hurt the Madrid defense by many raids.

Michael ESSIEN (4): weak performance despite its attempts he has no shots on target. Its participation in midfield being fair, it was replaced by Mesut OZIL.

Younes Belhanda (6): He started very well his encounter . After only 9 minutes he cost a penalty. His technique and vision have allowed Montpellier to initiate attacks quickly, however his long passes often have no takers.

Henri Bedimo (5): Very active on the left side of defense ,but it still sin defensively especially against Gervinho.

Souleymane Camara (3.5): Privileged at the forefront of the attack he could’nt give the result expected

GERVINHO (7): The Ivorian striker was once again interesting after his titanic match against Senegal in qualifying to the AFC0N 2013. He scored the winning goal in the 18 ’.

Taye TAIWO (3): The Nigerian was the image of his team Dynamo Kiev. Very few actions.He was far from the TAIWO we had to marseille....


Algeria
Algeria: Battered Women

Randa: A transsexual is above all a human being

Social media and cyber-activism in North Africa’s revolution

All articles related to Algeria

your opinion
your opinion

Be the first giving your opinion



 
see also



Sports
2013 African Cup of Nation’s calendar

EUROPA LEAGUE: PERFORMANCE OF AFRICAN

Champions League: Al Ahly or TP Mazembe to face Esperance Tunis?

All articles related to Sports

search
 

newsletter
 

About us - Contact us / privacy policy - Partners - Advertising guide - Syndication
Site map - Text mode - Map of africa - Archives - French edition
© afrik-news.com - 2016