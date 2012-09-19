|
The performance of africans on european champions league day 1
The European Champions league resumed on tuesday with his first day. As usual many African were concerned . Afrik-news.com analyses their game and give marks according to their respective clubs.
The European team which crystallized attention this tuesdy was Montpellier Hérault. with many african such as international the Cameroonian Henri Bedimo, Moroccan Younes Belhanda to mention only them. Montpellier faced arsenal of the Ivorian Gervinho who started the encounter on the bench. Montpellier lost 2 -1 . PSG of Siaka Tiene left on the bench, has succeeded in winning its entry 4 goals to 1 at Dynamo Kiev’s of the nigerian Taye Taiwo . Manchester city of Yaya Toure was beaten by Real de Madrid. (3-2). The cameroonian Idriss Kameni (on the bench) assists at the victory of his club, Malaga (3-0) facing the Zenith St Petersburg.
- Score out of 10
Yaya Toure (8): Located behind Carlos Tevez at the forefront of the attack of Manchester City’s the Ivory Coast international has hurt the Madrid defense by many raids.
Michael ESSIEN (4): weak performance despite its attempts he has no shots on target. Its participation in midfield being fair, it was replaced by Mesut OZIL.
Younes Belhanda (6): He started very well his encounter . After only 9 minutes he cost a penalty. His technique and vision have allowed Montpellier to initiate attacks quickly, however his long passes often have no takers.
Henri Bedimo (5): Very active on the left side of defense ,but it still sin defensively especially against Gervinho.
Souleymane Camara (3.5): Privileged at the forefront of the attack he could’nt give the result expected
GERVINHO (7): The Ivorian striker was once again interesting after his titanic match against Senegal in qualifying to the AFC0N 2013. He scored the winning goal in the 18 ’.
Taye TAIWO (3): The Nigerian was the image of his team Dynamo Kiev. Very few actions.He was far from the TAIWO we had to marseille....
