Nigerian celebrates the 52rd anniversary of its independence day on October 1, which marked the second year of the bombing of a car during the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Independence Day at the eagle square in Nigeria.
Many Nigerians as well as security operatives lost their lives during this ceremony and since then the relatives of the victims who lost their loved ones in this incident still carry said memories when this day is evoked. The last independent day anniversary was not celebrated at the traditional Eagle Square, after the President insisted he wanted a low-key celebration.
As at now the suspects are still undergoing trial and according to Michael Oche the increase in bombings and terrorism acts in the country is becoming more terrifying.
Henry Okah, suspected to be the master-minder of the October 1, 2010 bombing in Abuja will be facing trial on October 1 in Johannesburg. In January, A South African district court postponed the terrorism trial of Nigerian-born Henry Okah until October 1st 2012.Ever since this attack several other attacks have been launched on innocent Nigerians; hundreds of Nigerians have been sent to their early grave in the last two years as a result of terrorist activities.
But a report says several attacks have been stopped from going off and the culprits have been arrested thus making a tremendous progress.Attacks on worship places have escalated even as attacks on government buildings have also increased since the attack on Eagle Square.
This day also mark the second year since the trial of Okah during which the militant group which had been granted amnesty by the Federal Government during the short administration of late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua have ceased fire some time ago. On the other hand there are other attacks which threatening to divide the country. According to the Defence Chief as the country celebrate its 52nd anniversary, and as the court begins the hearing of the Okah case, the revelations will definitely help in the fight against terrorism in the country.