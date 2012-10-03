Several casualties have recorded after a group of unknown gunmen attacked and killed students in Mubi, north-eastern Nigeria.
Report says that the killings of these people come a few days after a major operation against the Boko Haram militant group in town, most of the dead people are said to have attended the Federal Polytechnic in Mubi. The speaker for the National Emergency Management Agency Yushua Shuaib declares to the Reuters news agency that they don’t know if the attack was the work of Boko Haram, or if it also came as a result of a dispute between political rival groups at the university.
According to BBC reports, military men went to a hall of residence away from the campus just before midnight, got the students out of their rooms and ordered them to say their names. Some of the victims were shot dead and others stabbed with knives, and their bodies left in lines outside the buildings. Some Mubi residents say they heard gunfire for about two hours during the night and that those living near the hostel were also targeted.
Amongst the dead bodies were Muslims and Christian but not everybody in the hall were killed.
Students were now leaving the town, many with tree branches over their cars which are traditional sign of neutrality in Nigeria but the authorities have imposed an indefinite veto in the town and ordering the residents to stay indoors while they try to find the cause of this problem and the university has been temporarily closed.
Latest report says last week, the Nigerian military carried out an operation in Mubi and arrested dozens of people over suspected links to Boko Haram. The Boko Haram still remain silent on last night attack on Mubi but in its fight to establish Islamic law in Nigeria this year they have killed more than 1,000 people in their various attacks across northern and central part of the country.