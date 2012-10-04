press releases





Older Activists from Kenya urge EU leaders to act as world greys

Following the global launch of the United Nations Populations Fund (UNFPA) and HelpAge International report, Ageing in the Twenty- First Century: A Celebration and A Challenge, Mama Rhoda, an activist from Kenya is in Brussels to speak about older people’s rights at the EU Parliament. To celebrate the 2012 European Year of Active Ageing and Solidarity Between Generations, Mama Rhoda will be speaking at the ‘Age-Friendly EU development cooperation’ event on 4th October at the EU Parliament.









